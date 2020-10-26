In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor holds flags for both veterans and first responders this year.
Col. Mike Petrash, Field of Honor director, said the nonprofit had planned to post flags for first responders in September around the time of the 9/11 anniversary.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, organizers were forced to both cancel the annual weekend of events for veterans in May and forego plans to honor first responders in September. Instead, Warrior’s Weekend will honor first responders on Wednesday for National First Responders Day and veterans on Nov. 7 ahead of Veterans Day.
“We decided let’s just do it all at one time on the field and post Texas flags for our responders and U.S. flags for our veterans this year,” Petrash said. “It has turned out to be an incredible blessing, and the response has been amazing.”
Warrior’s Weekend invites the public to celebrate first responders on Wednesday with a procession to the Field of Honor at Parkway Church and ceremony featuring several agencies, departments and offices from Victoria and surrounding areas.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., first responders will travel from the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on North Navarro Street to the Field of Honor at Parkway Church, 4802 North John Stockbauer Drive.
A ceremony will be held at the field featuring a keynote speech from retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven Hummer.
The Victoria County Sheriff Office, Victoria Police Department and Victoria Fire Department’s joint color guard, Texas Department of Public Safety’s bagpipe and drum corps as well as Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s rifle squad will perform during the ceremony, Petrash said.
The ceremony should last about an hour, Petrash said. There is no capacity limit since the event is outdoors and mask will not be required, but social distancing will be encouraged, he said. Anyone who is feeling ill should not attend.
As of Monday, there were 600 Texas flags for first responders sponsored and posted at the field. In addition to first responders in law enforcement and veterans, Warrior’s Weekend is encouraging people to sponsor flags for their healthcare heroes who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We felt it especially important this year to honor those in the medical field,” Petrash said. “This year, it literally was a war on COVID, and it was time to honor our warriors who are in the war on COVID.”
Flags for first responders and veterans can be purchased and posted for $40, which is used to fund Warrior’s Weekend events.
“First responders and veterans are all about service and sacrifice, each in their own way,” Petrash said. “We’re not only honoring those first responders and veterans. We’re also honoring their families because they, too, are in the fight. It ain’t easy being them.”
