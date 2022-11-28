An overflow at one of Victoria's wastewater plants was fixed three hours after it was first discovered late Saturday morning.
City officials said the spill did not touch the water supply used for drinking, cleaning and cooking purposes.
The spill occurred at the Odem Street Wastewater Plant, 1301 SW Ben Jordan St. Public Works Director Ken Gill said his staff learned of the overflow issue around 10:30 a.m.
Because all sorts of debris were keeping wastewater from being pumped out, wastewater overflowed inside a lift station, where sewage pumps activate at a certain point, Gill said. The sewage spilled out into an open field on city property.
Workers followed protocol from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality by treating the spill with sodium hypochlorite, often referred to as bleach.
"The spill was contained on our property," Gill said. "It did not go out into a residential area."
Gill said there are altogether two operators and one manager who staff the Victoria County wastewater management system during the weekend. The county runs both the Odem Street Plant and the Regional Plant located at 924 U.S. 59.
The weekend crew is expected to perform more routine checks of the primary bar screen — the part blocked out during the overflow — ensuring the screen does not have debris on it, Gill said.
"I commend our staff for keeping the overflow contained," Gill said. "They took all the appropriate measures."
City of Victoria Communications Director Ashley Stevel said because around 100,000 gallons were spilled from the Odem Street wastewater plant, the city was required by TCEQ to put out a public notice of the incident.
TCEQ, the state department which enforces environmental regulations, could penalize the City of Victoria in the coming days.
"TCEQ will evaluate the incident for compliance with applicable rules and regulations which may result in the issuance of violation(s) and assessed fines," spokesperson Estella Wieser said in a statement.
