City of Victoria officials issued a water boil notice Tuesday night, citing the severe weather impact on the public water system.
While the notice is in place, customers are advised to boil water prior to consumption to ensure destruction of any harmful bacteria and other microbes.
The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the news release. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
In lieu of boiling, bottled water or water obtained from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes can be used.
Pipe leaks can be reported online at victoriatx.gov/295/Utility-Billing-Office or by calling Public Works’ water department at 361-485-3381.
At 4:15 p.m., Victoria officials reported that several main water lines broke in the city, causing an interruption in many residents water supply, officials said.
The city was actively investigating the breaks and working to mitigate the issue, according to a news release from city officials.
“This happened today and is completely separate from the rumors that were taking place yesterday,” the news release read. “Again, we are not cutting water off. Main water lines broke today (Feb. 16) due to the severe weather conditions.”
