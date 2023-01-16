Even as a boil water notice was called off on Monday afternoon, city officials said they were still working to "address minor leaks" resulting from a failed coupling connecting a new pipe to the water system at the site of Saturday night's major water pipe failure.

The setback means Airline Road at Ben Jordan Street will remain closed about two weeks, the city said on Monday.

The boil water notice was lifted after tests came back showing there was no bacteria in the water system serving the southern half of Victoria, south of Mockingbird Lane from the Zac Lentz Parkway to Main Street.

"I will say that with yesterday’s tireless work, the crew identified the water main break was indeed the result of a leak, which continues to be addressed," city spokeswoman Ashley Strevel said in an email on Monday.

"Unfortunately, one of the repair coupling installations failed yesterday due to a minor leak, so we will have to go back in and redo it," she said. "However, this will have no impact on residents’ water pressure."

The boil water notice for the southern half of Victoria was issued Saturday night after the 20-inch water main cracked, causing millions of gallons of water to leak, draining much of three water towers and other storage tanks. The northern half of the city was not affected.

The leak was near the city's Pumping Station 3, which allowed workers to open a few valves here, close a few there and redirect water away from the leak. So hours after the leak was identified, water was flowing again to the bulk of residents in the affected area. Only four homes remained without water on Sunday.

A city statement said Victoria "submitted water samples for testing Jan. 15. Today, City officials received test results confirming that the City’s water supply was not contaminated following the break." Any water drawn from the system during the boil water notice is safe to use, the city said.

Crews still must repair the roadway "and address remaining minor leaks in the area," the city said.

Among those businesses impacted by the boil water notice were restaurants. Some sit-down and fast-food restaurants said on Monday they had to serve bottled waters and canned soft drinks to accommodate guests.

The pipe failed about 7 p.m. Saturday, and by 8 p.m., work crews were busy isolating the location. City workers overnight removed the faulting "T" pipe and on Sunday lowered and installed its replacement.

The devices connecting the new and old pipes is the latest problem, with leaks identified at the couplings.