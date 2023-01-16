City officials said they're working to "address minor leaks" resulting from a failed coupling at the site of Saturday night's major water pipe failure before they can fill the pit dug for repairs and resurface the intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street.

"I will say that with yesterday’s tireless work, the crew identified the water main break was indeed the result of a leak, which continues to be addressed," city spokeswoman Ashley Strevel said in an email on Monday.

"Unfortunately, one of the repair coupling installations failed yesterday due to a minor leak, so we will have to go back in and redo it," she said. "However, this will have no impact on residents’ water pressure or the boil water notice, which remains in effect. The only impact we expect with the repair is the intersection at Ben Jordan and Airline might remain closed longer than anticipated."

She said the city expects "to be able to rescind the water-boil notice, today, contingent upon lab results."

The boil water notice generally affects homes and businesses south of Mockingbird Lane from the Zac Lentz Parkway to Main Street.

City Manager Jesús Garza said at the site of the burst pipe on Sunday the sampling did not have to wait for the work to be completed.

The intersection of Airline and Ben Jordan was expected to be closed about a week, but with the new work planned it could take longer, Strevel said.

The pipe failed about 7 p.m. Saturday and by 8 p.m. work crews were busy isolating the location. City workers overnight removed the faulting "T" pipe and on Sunday lowered and installed its replacement.

This is a developing article. Please check back for updates.