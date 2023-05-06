Refugio Place 1 Alderman Karen A. Watts was ousted by Ixtlazihuatl "Lala" Vasquez in Saturday's voting, unofficial but complete results released by the Refugio County elections office show. Vasquez won 52% of the ballots to Watts' 48%.
Alderman Leonard "Lenny" Anzaldua retained his Place 2 seat on the town council with 54% to challenger Tiffany Weber Perez's 46%.
In Bayside, David Vega defeated challenger Ken Dahl for Place 1, 85%-15%. The ballot question asking voters to raise an additional sales and use tax of 1% to pay for maintenance and repair of municipal streets passed, 52%-48%.
Refugio Independent School District board President and District 6 Trustee Andy Rocha easily bested challenger Zachery Haug, 85%-15%.
Two Woodsboro Independent School District trustee seats also were up for grabs. Place 1 incumbent Royce Avery defeated Joseph "Joey" Gonzales, 75%-25%. For Place 2, Myra Hernandez defeated Delia "Del" Rivera, 72%-28%.
Proposition A, a $32.5 million bond issue proposed to go toward school facilities, including a new elementary school and a new HVAC system for the high school, easily survived the vote, 63%-37%.
For the Place 7 seat on the The Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District Board of Trustees, Jennifer Pakebusch defeated Carlton K. Hopper Jr., 54%-46%.
The results will remain unofficial until certified by the canvassing board.