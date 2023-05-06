Refugio High School
Refugio High School.

Incumbent Karen A. Watts held a slight edge over Ixtlazihuatl "Lala" Vasquez for alderman in Place 1 of the Refugio town council in early results released by the Refugio County elections office soon after polls closed Saturday evening, while Alderman Leonard "Lenny" Anzaldua held Place 2 with a more significant cushion over Tiffany Weber Perez.

Watts had a 52%-48% lead and Anzaldua led Perez 52%-45%.

In Bayside, David Vega had a commanding lead over chellenger  Ken Dahl for Place 1, 75%-25%. But a proposal to raise an additional sales and use tax of 1% to pay for maintenance and repair of municipal streets was struggling, with 44% of voters in favor and 56% opposed.

Refugio Independent School District board President and District 6 Trustee Andy Rocha held a commanding lead over challenger Zachery Haug, 83%-17%.

Two Woodsboro Independent School District trustee seats also were up for grabs, as was a proposed bond issue of $32.5 million. For Place 1, incumbent Royce Avery held a solid lead over Joseph "Joey" Gonzales, 75%-25%. For Place 2, Myra Hernandez commanded a 73%-27% lead over challenger Delia "Del" Rivera.

Proposition A, the bond issue that would go toward school facilities, including a new elementary school and a new HVAC system at the high school, appeared heading toward approval, 66%-34%.  

For the Place 7 seat on the The Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District Board of Trustees, Carlton K. Hopper Jr. held a 64%-36% lead over Jennifer Pakebusch.

Early results included early voting and mail ballots received before the 7 p.m. end of voting. A more complete set of results was expected after all votes were counted Saturday night.

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com

 

