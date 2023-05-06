Incumbent Karen A. Watts held a slight edge over Ixtlazihuatl "Lala" Vasquez for alderman in Place 1 of the Refugio town council in early results released by the Refugio County elections office soon after polls closed Saturday evening, while Alderman Leonard "Lenny" Anzaldua held Place 2 with a more significant cushion over Tiffany Weber Perez.
Watts had a 52%-48% lead and Anzaldua led Perez 52%-45%.
In Bayside, David Vega had a commanding lead over chellenger Ken Dahl for Place 1, 75%-25%. But a proposal to raise an additional sales and use tax of 1% to pay for maintenance and repair of municipal streets was struggling, with 44% of voters in favor and 56% opposed.
Refugio Independent School District board President and District 6 Trustee Andy Rocha held a commanding lead over challenger Zachery Haug, 83%-17%.
Two Woodsboro Independent School District trustee seats also were up for grabs, as was a proposed bond issue of $32.5 million. For Place 1, incumbent Royce Avery held a solid lead over Joseph "Joey" Gonzales, 75%-25%. For Place 2, Myra Hernandez commanded a 73%-27% lead over challenger Delia "Del" Rivera.
Proposition A, the bond issue that would go toward school facilities, including a new elementary school and a new HVAC system at the high school, appeared heading toward approval, 66%-34%.
For the Place 7 seat on the The Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District Board of Trustees, Carlton K. Hopper Jr. held a 64%-36% lead over Jennifer Pakebusch.
Early results included early voting and mail ballots received before the 7 p.m. end of voting. A more complete set of results was expected after all votes were counted Saturday night.