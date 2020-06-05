EDNA - Tiffney Caesar, of Edna, brought J-Con Smith, 6, and Khlil Smith, 4, to a protest at the Jackson County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. The children danced around an American flag as it flapped in the wind.
“I brought them out here so they could be a part of history,” Caesar said. “I hope by the time they’re in high school, we can see a change.”
Caesar and the children were among about 80 people who gathered in downtown Edna to peacefully protest George Floyd’s death. The protestors wore shirts reading “I Can’t Breathe” and held signs reading “Black Lives Matter.”
The multiracial crowd joined in prayer and sang “Amazing Grace” before lining the corner of the courthouse lawn. The protestors stood for over an hour and cheered as passing cars honked in support and R&B music played from a portable speaker.
“This moment is very important for all of us,” said Edna social worker Stephanie Espinosa, who helped organize the protest. “Especially in a conservative town, I think it shows how much we love each other.”
Edna Police Chief Clinton Wooldridge stood with the protestors on Thursday. Wooldridge said this was the first protest he had seen in Edna in the 36 years he’s lived there.
“The black community has the right platform right now,” Wooldridge said. “It’s tragic, but it’s their opportunity to make a change.”
When it was announced, the protest drew some opposition on Facebook from community members who were concerned it would draw participants from outside of Edna. But in a random survey, more than a dozen attendees all said they lived in Edna and many said they had been born and raised there.
Protestors cited a variety of reasons for attending. Many said they wanted to see an end of police brutality and wanted their community to come together. Others said they feared getting pulled over by the police or were frustrated with racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
Edna resident Tristan North, who helped lead the protest, said he was inspired by the injustices his ancestors had faced.
“Our grandparents were mistreated, they were segregated,” he said. “This has been happening to us for a while, the Black Codes and Jim Crow laws that held us back and caused years of turmoil. We’re here for change.”
Protestors maintained some separation from each other, and several wore masks as a precaution against COVID-19.
At the end of the protest, the crowd kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck on May 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.