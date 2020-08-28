September marks the start of dove season for more than 300,000 Texans who make up about one-third of dove hunters in the country.
While 2020 dove population surveys were canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, weather and habitat conditions suggest hunters can look forward to a favorable season.
The regular season starts on Sept. 1 in the North and Central Zones and Sept. 14 in the South Zone.
Above average rainfall throughout the state in the spring led to prime habitat conditions during peak nesting months of May and June, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. Biologists suggest that dry conditions in the northern and western regions of the state may also help concentrate birds around food and water sources during the season.
The start of dove season coincides with peak hurricane season, which has been historically active this year. Hurricane Laura, in particular, could impact the migratory season.
The major storm made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday near Cameron, La. and continued northward through the Mississippi River Valley throughout the day.
"The timing of Hurricane Laura's landfall is reminiscent of Hurricane Harvey and other hurricanes that have come in right at the start of dove season," said Owen Fitzsimmons, the Dove Program Leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "There certainly could be impacts."
Heavy rainfall can scatter birds and pressure changes can initiate migration and push birds out of the regions wider than the path of rainfall, Fitzsimmons said.
"But then again there is a lot of evidence that some birds will just hunker down and ride it out if they are not too close to the storm," he said. "I anticipate some of that directly in the path of the storm."
Fortunately, East Texas is not a big dove hot spot, Fitzsimmons said.
Parts of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley saw significant rainfall during Hurricane Hanna, but it's unclear if or to what degree the rains are going to affect the season, he said.
"That was more of a habitat issue with flooded grain fields denying those birds a place to forge," Fitzsimmons said. “In this case, I anticipate minimal impacts to September hunting, but the extra rain could lead to better late-season habitat when food is often scarce. South Zone hunters should be ready for some potential late-season action."
Aside from extreme weather events, normal seasonal weather events, such as cold fronts, can be instrumental in kick-starting fall migrations, he said. Doves concentrate in bigger fall flights ahead of cold fronts, making for prime hunting opportunities.
“These groups will often feed heavily in one area for a few days before moving on," Fitzsimmons said. "Hunters should look to take advantage of any fronts during the season.”
