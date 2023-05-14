More rain will fall in Crossroads communities that have already experienced flooding, the National Weather Service reported Sunday.
The weather service’s office in Corpus Christi forecast 1 to 3 inches of rain in its coverage area, which includes some Crossroads counties, through Tuesday night.
Rain chances are expected to increase Monday as a disturbance from northeast Mexico moves into South Texas, the weather service said in a statement Sunday.
There is a “slight” risk for scattered flash flooding in South Texas on Monday, the weather service said Sunday morning. Ponding of water may occur in underpasses and low-lying roads, increasing the risk of hydroplaning. Storm drains may become full, leading to overflows.
Under the Moody Street bridge in Victoria, the Guadalupe River’s height was measured at 28 feet on Sunday afternoon. The weather service predicted the river level in the city of Victoria would crest at 29.2 feet. The flood stage is 21 feet.
The city of Victoria said Sunday afternoon parts of Riverside Park are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice due to flooding. The closed sections are:
- McCright Drive between the Memorial Rose Garden and Riverside Golf Course
- Victoria RV Park
- Boat ramp
- John F. Lee Drive
- Fox’s Bend
- Grover’s Bend
“Victoria Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor river levels to determine if additional measures are necessary,” the city said in a statement Sunday. “Do not attempt to enter closed areas of the park.”
In a statement to residents Sunday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said drivers put themselves and first responders in danger when they attempt to cross a flooded road.
“Motorists should never attempt to cross flooded roads in their vehicles, no matter what kind of vehicle they have,” the sheriff’s office said.