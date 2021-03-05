There is a slight chance of showers Friday morning, but the sun is expected to come out later in the day.
The National Weather Service predicts "patchy drizzle" with patchy fog before 9 a.m. and a 20% chance of showers until 10 a.m.
There is also an elevated fire risk today due to low humidity and 15 to 20 mile-per-hour winds.
The skies are expected to gradually clear by the afternoon, and the temperature is expected to rise to 78 degrees.
A low of 52 is forecast tonight.
Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 47.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 69 and a low of 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.