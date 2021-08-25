Wednesday is likely to be sunny, but there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.
A high of 95 degrees is forecast, with heat index values reaching 106.
Due to the high heat, those working outside are advised to wear loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low of 76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.