There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday.
The chance of rain is highest after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
There is heavy rain expected Tuesday night. The chance of precipitation is 70%, and between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
A high of 92 degrees is forecast, with a low of 73 tonight.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday as well, and another half to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
