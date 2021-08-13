Sunny weather is expected Friday morning, but there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A high of 94 degrees is forecast with heat index values reaching up to 107.
Due to the heat, those working outside are advised to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and wear loose-fitting clothing. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Tonight's low will be 76.
Saturday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. A high of 93 is forecast with heat index values reaching up to 105.
Sunday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. A high of 94 is forecast.
