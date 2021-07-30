Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees.
A high of 95 is forecast, though the humidity is likely to cause the highest heat index reading of an already-hot week.
Those working outside should drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 77 is forecast tonight.
Victoria could see more precipitation over the weekend. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with heat index values expected to hit 109.
On Sunday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but mostly sunny weather is expected. The forecast calls for a high of 95 degrees.
