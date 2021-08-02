Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with heat index values reaching 106 degrees.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
A high of 95 degrees is forecast with a low of 76, and the humidity is expected to make the heat feel more severe.
According to the National Weather Service, those working outside should take frequent breaks, wear light-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with the highest chance of precipitation after 3 a.m.
