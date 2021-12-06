Monday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 50% chance of precipitation, mainly before 1 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour.
The temperature will reach a high of 77 degrees today before dropping swiftly to 58 degrees by about 5 p.m.
A low of 49 is forecast tonight.
