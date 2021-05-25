Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is possible, adding to the rainy stretch the Crossroads has experienced over the past week.
Flooding is expected to continue along the Guadalupe River at Victoria, Bloomington and areas farther downstream. In Victoria, the river is expected to crest Thursday and could inundate Riverside Park, homes near Club Westerner and areas west of Moody Street.
Areas south of Bloomington near SH 35 could experience a river flow several hundred yards wide, cutting off low-lying homes and livestock as far south as Tivoli.
The river is expected to crest by Thursday and remain above flood stage through the weekend.
