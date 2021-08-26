It could get rainy on Thursday.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is possible.
A high of 95 degrees is forecast, with heat index values reaching up to 107.
Due to the heat, those working outdoors are advised to drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take plenty of breaks. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 75 is expected tonight. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Rain is also likely on Friday, especially in the afternoon.
