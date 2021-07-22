There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, and the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees.
The chance of storms is highest after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is possible.
Otherwise, partly sunny skies are expected with a high of 91 degrees. A low of 77 is forecast tonight.
Friday, the chance of precipitation is 20% and the heat index could reach 106 degrees.
