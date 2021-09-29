Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is expected in Victoria, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast, with a low of 74 tonight.
More thunderstorms and cooler temperatures are likely through the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.