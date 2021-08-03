Stormy weather is likely Tuesday, and some parts of the Crossroads could see heavy rain.
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A high of 91 degrees is forecast, with a low of 76 tonight.
By tonight, the chance of precipitation will dip to 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.