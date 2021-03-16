Dense fog is expected to create limited visibility over some patches of the Crossroads this morning, and there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The fog is expected to last until 11 a.m. and could limit visibilities to a quarter mile. Drivers should use low beam headlights when driving in fog and keep extra distance between their vehicle and others.
Otherwise, cloudy skies are expected, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. A high of 79 is expected with a low of 65.
There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning.
