Tuesday is likely to be sunny, but there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
A high of 96 degrees is expected, and heat index values could hit 107.
Due to the heat, those working outside are advised to drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
This evening, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m.
The low will dip to a cool 67 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 50s.
