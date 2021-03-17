There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms until 11 a.m. Wednesday, but the sun is expected to emerge later in the day.
The National Weather Service predicts winds of 9 to 18 miles per hour with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.
A high of 80 degrees is forecast, with temperatures expected to drop to 48 degrees overnight.
This marks the beginning of several days of sunny and cooler weather. Thursday through Saturday are expected to bring clear skies with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
