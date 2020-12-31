Thursday's forecast calls for terrible weather, which is perhaps a fitting end to what has been a challenging year in many ways.
But 2021 is expected to start off with several days of sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., with between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall possible.
Winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 33 miles per hour.
A high of 58 is forecast today.
Tonight, strong winds will continue, but the clouds will gradually clear as the temperature drops to 36 degrees.
There is good weather in store to start the New Year. The first four days of 2021 are likely to be sunny, with no chance of precipitation listed by the National Weather Service until next Tuesday evening.
Highs of about 60 degrees are expected tomorrow and Saturday, with lows in the upper 30s.
Warmer temperatures are likely on Sunday and Monday.
