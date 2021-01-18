Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 73, but the rest of the week is likely to be rainy, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds are likely today, with speeds of 13 to 18 miles per hour intensifying to 25 miles per hour this evening.
Tonight, there is a 20% chance of showers after 8 p.m. and a low of 61 is expected.
Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of showers, increasing to a 60% chance of showers in the evening.
Wednesday, there is a 60% chance of showers, decreasing to a 30% chance of showers in the evening.
Thursday, there is a 30% chance of showers, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
There is a 20% chance of showers on Friday, a 30% chance of showers on Saturday and a 40% chance of showers on Sunday.
