More gray, wet weather is expected Thursday.
A 50% chance for rain, overcast skies and a high of 53 degrees mean the day should be cool, cloudy and wet, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds should be strong with gusts as powerful as 24 mph.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall.
That forecast comes after two days of similar weather.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 41 degrees are predicted with strong winds continuing.
Friday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees are expected.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 40 degrees are forecast.
