Thursday was expected to be another scorching hot day in the Crossroads.
Meteorologists forecast a high of 100 degrees, but say it could feel as hot as 108 degrees thanks to the heat index, according to the National Weather Service. The agency urged anyone spending time outdoors to drink water and take frequent breaks from the heat.
There's also a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Victoria Thursday, with the greatest chance coming after 1 p.m., according to the forecast.
Thursday night, the low will drop to 77 degrees.
Friday will also be hot, with a high near 100 degrees and heat index values as high as 108 degrees, according to the forecast. The National Weather Service predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.
