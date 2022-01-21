Meteorologists forecast a second night of freezing temperatures for Friday night and Saturday morning after the arrival of a cold front the night before.
A freeze warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for Victoria, Goliad and Bee counties, as well as other parts of South Texas, said Liz Sommerville, National Weather Service meteorologist. The warning also includes inland portions of Calhoun and Refugio counties.
Trace accumulations of ice are possible on plants, exposed pipes as well as bridges and overpasses.
Overnight temperatures could dip as low as 29 degrees in some areas with windchills potentially below 20 degrees. Despite those low temperatures, freezing precipitation is not expected.
That forecast comes after meteorologists forecasted a strong chance for icy weather Thursday night and Friday morning. Nevertheless, Crossroads residents awoke to find their communities relatively ice-free.
Although there is a reduced chance for ice Friday night, residents should still be cautious, Sommerville said.
Tender vegetation, older residents as well as pets and livestock could be at risk during the cold weather.
