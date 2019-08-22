Another hot August day was expected Thursday as temperatures were forecast again in the high 90s.
With a high of 96 degrees, the day's heat index was predicted to reach as high as 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered rain and storms were also predicted with a 30% chance for precipitation.
Thursday night, there was to be a 20% chance for rain with a low of 77 degrees and strong winds.
Friday, the chance for rain and storms was expected to reach 40%. High temperatures were forecast to reach 95 degrees with a 107-degree heat index.
That night, there was a 20% chance for rain and storms with a low of 78 degrees and strong winds.
