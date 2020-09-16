The National Weather Service is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.
The disturbed weather, which is producing showers and thunderstorms, is expected to meander over the southern Gulf of Mexico through this week or over the weekend before slowly drifting north, according to the weather service.
There is a 70% chance the area of disturbed weather will develop into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.
It is too early to tell what impacts it might have on South Texas.
