A disturbed weather system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists are continuing to monitor the disturbed weather system, which is producing an increasing amount of showers and thunderstorms and has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days.
A tropical depression or tropical storm could develop as early as later in the day Thursday.
The system is expected to move north slowly over the next few days, but the eventual track of the system is still very uncertain.
It is too early to tell what impacts it might have on South Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.