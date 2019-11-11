As the season’s first major cold front made its way across the Crossroads, area residents are reminded of a few tips to keep them warm and safe.
Freezing temperatures are expected to hit the Crossroads early Wednesday morning.
A 40% chance of rain or sleet is expected Tuesday with a high of 46. The temperature will drop to 31 degrees Tuesday night.
Showers are expected Wednesday night and Thursday.
The freezing temperatures are accompanied by wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph, said Joel Veeneman, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“It may catch people a little off guard if they aren’t paying attention,” he said.
He advises residents to tie down anything in their yards that can be blown away, like trash cans and lawn furniture.
“Cold is not a very common thing in South Texas,” Veeneman said. “People underestimate it quite a bit.”
Parents should bundle their kids up on their way to school, he said. They should also cover exterior plants with plastic to protect them from the freezing temperatures.
About 900 residents were without power because of the strong winds as of 8:20 p.m. Monday night, said Vee Strauss, AEP Texas external affairs manager. Service trucks had already been dispatched to help those without power.
“We were expecting it,” she said. “We knew the winds were going to pick up.”
AEP had crews ready for outages, which Strauss anticipated would happen throughout the night.
These outages are normal in windy weather and can be caused by debris or tree limbs hitting power lines, she explained.
Do you use a space heater in your home?
As temperatures drop, residents look to turn on their heaters, but they should be cautious, Victoria fire marshal Tom Legler said.
A lack of central heating causes people to look to electric and gas alternatives, he said.
Legler said when using electrical heaters, residents should plug them directly into the wall and keep them at least 3 feet away from combustibles like drapes and newspapers.
Residents should also be wary of carbon monoxide when using a fireplace or gas heater. The gas is colorless and odorless. He said people should make sure they have their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors ready.
“You can be affected without even knowing it,” he said.
Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal, said anyone using a gas heater or fireplace should keep a window cracked so fresh air can filter inside.
Castillo advised to make sure there is good ventilation and that soot doesn’t come off the flames.
“The real big hazards are going to be people who decide to use stoves to heat their house,” he said.
Ovens and stoves are not good ways to heat a home, he said. Electric ovens in particular are not designed to remain open. The temperature cannot be regulated, and if the stove remains on and open, it can cause a fire.
Using heaters to warm pets can also present a problem. The pet may knock the heater over and cause a fire, Castillo said.
“They are very dangerous,” he said. “We see a lot of fires from heat lamps for the animals.”
Castillo said pets that need to be kept warm should be moved inside.
Outdoor plants and exposed pipes may be damaged by the cold.
Mina Anaya, with Caraway Plumbing, said residents should allow their water faucets to drip to avoid freezing.
If pipes are exposed outside, they should be covered with towels or blankets. The pipes may burst if they freeze, she said.
