Pleasantly warm and clear weather are coming Thursday.
A high of 72 degrees and mostly clear skies are predicted for the day with strong winds and gusts as powerful as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 48 degrees are predicted.
Friday, sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees are forecast.
Friday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 48 degrees are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.