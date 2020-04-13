Beautiful weather is forecast for Monday.
A high of 72 degrees and clear, blue skies are predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Clear skies and a low of 50 degrees are predicted for the night.
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees are forecast for Tuesday.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 53 degrees are expected that night.
