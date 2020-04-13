Storms coming Thursday

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight from the northern Coastal Plains to the Victoria Crossroads, with a slight risk generally elsewhere. Very large hail, damaging winds and very heavy rain are likely with some of these storms. A few tornadoes are also possible. Stay alert and be prepared to seek shelter if severe weather threatens.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Beautiful weather is forecast for Monday.

A high of 72 degrees and clear, blue skies are predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Clear skies and a low of 50 degrees are predicted for the night.

Mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees are forecast for Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 53 degrees are expected that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.