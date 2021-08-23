Monday's forecast calls for blue skies and high heat, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 95 degrees is forecast, with heat index values reaching 106.
Because of the heat, people working outdoors are advised to take frequent breaks, wear loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Tonight's low will be 76.
Tuesday is also likely to be sunny.
