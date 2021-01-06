There is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms in the Crossroads today, which could bring high winds and hail to isolated areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 58 miles per hour or greater and one-inch hail are possible, and "an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," according to the agency.
If these high winds occur, they could present a hazard to high-profile vehicles, as well as mobile homes, porches and awnings. Downed trees could cause scattered power outages.
There is a marginal risk of such severe weather, which means it would likely occur only in isolated areas, but there is a somewhat higher chance in El Campo and areas east.
The chance of precipitation in Victoria is 40% this morning, increasing to 80% this afternoon. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is expected, along with winds of 6 to 15 miles an hour and gusts of up to 18 miles per hour.
A high of 73 is predicted today, with a low of 43 tonight.
