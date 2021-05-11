Chance of severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening

Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy weather with a high of 86 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and a slight chance of severe weather tonight.
A low of 71 is forecast tonight, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 70%. Between a quarter and half inch of rain is possible.
Storms are expected to develop in northeast Mexico and move from the I-35 corridor towards the coast overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The storm system could bring 60-mile-per-hour winds, hail and heavier rain in scattered areas, but the probability of high-intensity weather is low.
There is also a "very low risk" of an isolated tornado in the region tonight.
