Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 74, but inclement weather could arrive this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m., which could develop into thunderstorms overnight.
Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hours are expected, increasing to 17 to 22 miles per hour in the afternoon with gusts up to 29 miles per hour.
This marks the start of a stretch of stormy weather that NWS projects will last into Thursday. Wednesday's forecast calls for thunderstorms with strong winds and a possibility of hail.
