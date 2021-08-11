Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny weather with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There is a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm.
A high of 94 degrees is expected today, with heat index values reaching up to 105.
Due to the hot weather, residents are advised to stay in air-conditioned areas when possible. Those working outside should take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting clothing.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 77 is forecast tonight.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.
