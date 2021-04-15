Thursday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m.
Some scattered thunderstorms could cause small hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 76 degrees is forecast with a low of 63 tonight.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Swimmers should use caution.
Overcast skies and stormy weather are expected to continue through the weekend.
