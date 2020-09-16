A chance of thunderstorms are forecast again for Wednesday.
A 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms is predicted for the day mainly after 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with a high of 93 degrees expected.
More potential rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 74 degrees.
A chance of thunderstorms is predicted again for Thursday and through the week.
