There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, but the skies are expected to gradually clear by the afternoon.
A high of 80 is forecast, and high winds are likely, with gusts of up to 29 miles per hour. A low of 53 is expected tonight.
Tomorrow's forecast calls for sunny weather with a high of 82 and a low of 66.
