Chance showers were forecast for the Crossroads through the weekend.
A 40% chance for rain and high of 94 degrees were predicted for Friday with a low of 76 degrees for that night, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday, the chance for rain was predicted to dip to 30% with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 75 degrees that night.
Sunday, a 30% chance for rain and low of 92 degrees were expected with a low of 76 degrees that night.
