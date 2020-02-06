Friday may have started with chilling 30-degree temperatures, but the day should warm to the mid 70s.
A low temperature of 39 degrees should increase to 74 degrees by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The afternoon before reached a paltry 59 degrees.
Clear skies and sunshine are also forecast for Friday.
Friday night, a low of 49 is expected with clear skies.
Saturday, morning fog is expected to give way to partly sunny skies and a low of 61 degrees.
That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 61 degrees are predicted with a 50% chance for rain and storms.
Sunday, a 40% chance for rain and storms are expected with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 75 degrees and strong winds.
That night, a 50% chance for rain is expected to continue with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 64 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.