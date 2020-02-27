Thursday may have began with freezing temperatures, but Friday should warm into the 70s.
A freeze warning was in effect through 8 a.m. with temperatures predicted to reach a high of 59 degrees that afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies should be clear and sunny.
That night is forecast to dip to about 36 degrees with clear skies.
Friday is expected to be much warmer with a high of 72 degrees and clear skies.
Friday night should be chilly with a low of 44 degrees and mostly clear skies.
