The city of Victoria removed its drought measures following record rainfall Tuesday.
Drought may no longer be a short-term issue in Victoria, but it may return in the next three months.
The Stage One conservation measures, which were strictly voluntary according to the city, had been in place since Dec. 15, according to a news release. City officials used measurements from data monitoring sites in the Guadalupe River to determine that the river had risen above its normal level for 14 consecutive days. Rainfall occurring upstream benefits the portion of the Guadalupe River in Victoria.
Now that there are no drought restrictions in Victoria, the city can now pump the full amount of water allowed in its permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, "which is more than enough to meet normal demand," the city said in a news release.
"Although drought conditions have ended, residents are encouraged to continue practicing commonsense water conservation measures, such as watering lawns in moderation," the city wrote in its announcement about the end of its drought measures. "An inch of water, applied once per week, will keep most Texas grasses healthy."
Prior to Tuesday, Victoria was in the "Abnormally Dry" stage of the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is the lowest level for communities experiencing dry conditions to be in.
Eric Forinash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, said Victoria may not exit the "Abnormally Dry" stage when the Drought Monitor updates this Thursday, but Tuesday's rain showers do boost what has been a historically-wet January. Including the 2.18 inches of rainfall that had been recorded at Victoria Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, this year would boast the third-wettest period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24 dating back to 1947.
About 4 inches of rain had fallen in Victoria this January prior to Tuesday, Forniash said.
"Radar estimates show between a half-inch to 3.4 inches of rain has fallen in anywhere in Victoria in the past 24 hours," Forniash said Tuesday afternoon.
Last week, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center issued a forecast stating Victoria County would likely develop drought conditions between Jan. 19 and Apr. 30.
"The recent rain will help, but I can't say there's enough to keep us from being in drought in the long term," Forniash said.
According to the CPC, there is a 33 to 40% chance Victoria receives a rainfall total below normal in the next three months.