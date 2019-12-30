Clear skies and a cool temperatures are forecast for Monday.
For the start of the week, sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees are expected during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 39 degrees and mostly clear skies are predicted for that night.
New Year's Eve, a high of 61 degrees and clear skies are forecast in the afternoon.
That night, a low of 48 degrees and a 30% chance for rain is predicted.
