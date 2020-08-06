Clear, sunny skies and hot weather are forecast for Thursday.
A high of 96 degrees is expected with an overnight low of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday, more warm weather is expected with a high of 95 degrees and sunny skies.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 76 degrees are forecast for that evening.
